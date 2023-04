Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maynard Nexsen and Duane Morris on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Yellow Social Interactive, which offers online casino-style gaming, to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Davis & Norris and Bedford Rogers & Bowling on behalf of Angel Deann Pilati, alleges that the defendant's games violate Alabama gambling laws. The case is 3:23-cv-00485, Pilati v. Yellow Social Interactive Ltd.

Gaming & Esports

April 13, 2023, 7:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Angel Deann Pilati

Plaintiffs

Davis & Norris LLP

Bedford Rogers & Bowling PC

Davis & Norris, LLP

defendants

Yellow Social Interactive Ltd

defendant counsels

Maynard, Cooper & Gale

Maynard Nexsen, PC

Duane Morris

nature of claim: 890/