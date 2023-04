Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a lawsuit against mobile game company Playstudios US LLC to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Davis & Norris and Bedford Rogers & Bowling on behalf of Angel Deann Pilati, contends that certain Playstudios games violate Alabama’s anti-gambling laws. The case is 3:23-cv-00488, Pilati v. Playstudios US LLC.

Gaming & Esports

April 14, 2023, 4:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Angel Deann Pilati

Plaintiffs

Bedford Rogers & Bowling PC

Davis & Norris LLP

Davis & Norris, LLP

defendants

Playstudios US LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Webster Henry Lyons Bradwell Cohan & Black PC

nature of claim: 890/