New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Procter & Gamble was hit with a false advertising class action on Friday in New York Western District Court over its Febreze air fresheners. The suit, filed by Sheehan & Associates, claims that Febreze products do not 'eliminate' malodorous molecules as promised, but instead envelop and sequester the molecules to reduce consumers' perception of them. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00624, Pijacki v. Procter & Gamble Co.