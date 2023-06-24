Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb affiliate Pacific Indemnity Company to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Gallet Dreyer & Berkey on behalf of The Pignatelli Trust and Federico Pignatelli, claims that the insurer unlawfully denied coverage for damage to an apartment owned and occupied by the plaintiffs. The case is 1:23-cv-05363, Pignatelli et al v. Pacific Indemnity Company.

Insurance

June 24, 2023, 2:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Federico Pignatelli

The Pignatelli Trust

defendants

Pacific Indemnity Company

defendant counsels

Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute