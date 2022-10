Who Got The Work

Cuna Mutual Group has turned to John M. Moore of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath to fight a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, concerning accidental death claims, was filed Sept. 9 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Williams Law & Mediation Group on behalf of Jimmy Joe Pigg, surviving sibling of Carol Dee Foster-Wolf. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr., is 1:22-cv-00034, Pigg v. Cuna Mutual Group.

Insurance

October 24, 2022, 4:13 AM