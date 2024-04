News From Law.com

Boston-based plaintiffs firm Lichten & Liss-Riordan has brought on litigator Jeremy Abay to launch the firm's New Jersey office. Abay is joining the firm from Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti, where he made partner in 2022, after working with Lichten & Liss-Riordan co-founder Shannon Liss-Riordan on the first case to make it to a federal jury on whether Uber drivers should be classified as employees or independent contractors.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

April 02, 2024, 3:09 PM

nature of claim: /