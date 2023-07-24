Pietragallo Gordon Announces Merger With Pittsburghs Gentile...

News From Law.com

East Coast commercial litigation firm Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti announced Monday that it is merging with Pittsburgh family law firm Gentile Horoho & Avalli, effective Aug. 1. All seven of the attorneys from Gentile Horoho, including four partners, one special counsel, and two associates, will be making the move over to Pietragallo Gordon, beefing up the firm's newly announced family law practice group as well as its preexisting estate administration and Orphans' Court administration group alongside current Pietragallo Gordon attorneys Peter St. Tienne Wolff, Michael Bethune, Rebeca Miller, and managing partner William Pietragallo.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

July 24, 2023, 6:43 PM

nature of claim: /