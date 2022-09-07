Who Got The Work

Mohamed Awan and Astor Heaven of Crowell & Moring have stepped in to represent HP Inc. in a pending class action for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The complaint was filed July 24 in California Northern District Court by Bathaee Dunne, who contends that HP computers with AMD Ryzen or Athlon processors have a design defect that causes stuttering in audio and video playback during videoconferencing and while playing games. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nathanael M. Cousins, is 5:22-cv-04273, Pietosi et al. v. HP Inc.

Technology

September 07, 2022, 9:32 AM