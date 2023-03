Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGlinchey Stafford on Sunday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Selene Finance LP and U.S. Bank Trust NA not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for Rcf2 Acquisition Trustee to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 1:23-cv-10546, Pierre v. U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for Rcf2 Acquisition Trustee et al.