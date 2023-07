Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cole, Scott & Kissane on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Upshift Work LLC, a staffing company, to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by a pro se plaintiff, centers on claims of a falsified time sheet dispute and discrimination based on national origin. The case is 0:23-cv-61266, Pierre v. Upshift Work LLC.

Business Services

July 03, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Rodrigue A. Pierre

defendants

Upshift Work, LLC

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination