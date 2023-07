Who Got The Work

Squire Patton Boggs partner Andrew R. Kruppa has entered an appearance for Securitas Security Services USA in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed June 14 in Florida Southern District Court by Koz Law on behalf of a plaintiff formerly employed by the defendant as security guard. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy K Altman, is 0:23-cv-61144, Pierre v. Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Florida

July 29, 2023, 1:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Judith Pierre

Plaintiffs

Elliot Ari Kozolchyk

defendants

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Squire Patton Boggs

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations