Who Got The Work

John P. Gonzales of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin has entered an appearance for K. Moore, Mike Moore and Sergeant Hamre in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The case was filed July 29 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Weisberg Law and Schafkopf Law on behalf of an inmate who claims he was attacked by other inmates due to alleged negligence. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson, is 2:22-cv-02989, Pierre v. Delaware County D/B/A George W. Hill Correctional Facility et al.

Government

September 12, 2022, 6:02 AM