Jenny N. Perkins of Ballard Spahr has entered an appearance for marketing agency Brandlync LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The action was filed July 31 in Florida Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Charles Eiss and the Law Offices of Cytryn & Velazquez on behalf of an account coordinator who contends that she was not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks, is 9:24-cv-80927, Pierre v. Brandlync LLC.

Business Services

September 16, 2024, 6:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Maya Pierre

Plaintiffs

Eiss Massillon, P.L.

Law Offices Cytryn & Velazquez, P.A.

Defendants

Brandlync LLC

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

Nature of Claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations