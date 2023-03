Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Brody O'Connor & O'Connor on Tuesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against BJ's Wholesale Club to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Siben & Siben on behalf of Bernadette Pierre. The case is 2:23-cv-01927, Pierre v. BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Wholesalers

March 14, 2023, 12:48 PM