Who Got The Work

Polsinelli shareholder Aaron E. Zerykier has entered an appearance for clinical stage drug developer Humanigen Inc. and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Aug. 26 in New Jersey District Court by Pomerantz LLP and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, accuses the defendants of overhyping the potential that its lead product candidate, lenzilumab, would be approved as a treatment for COVID-19. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William J. Martini, is 2:22-cv-05258, Pieroni v. Humanigen, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 20, 2022, 8:26 AM