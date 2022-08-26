New Suit - Securities Class Action

Clinical stage drug developer Humanigen Inc. and its top officers were hit with a securities class action Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Pomerantz LLP and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, accuses the defendants of overhyping the potential that its lead product candidate, lenzilumab, would be approved as a treatment for COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05258, Pieroni v. Humanigen, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 26, 2022, 6:18 PM