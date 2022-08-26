New Suit - Securities Class Action

Biotech company Humanigen and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Pomerantz LLP and Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose factors that caused the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reject Humanigen's new drug application for lenzilumab, a proprietary antibody intended to treat COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05258, Pieroni v. Humanigen Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 26, 2022, 5:30 PM