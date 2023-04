Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Locke Lord on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Midland Credit Management to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by attorney Nicola S. Yousif on behalf of Amanda Pierni. The case is 1:23-cv-10824, Pierni v. Midland Credit Management Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

April 18, 2023, 1:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Amanda Pierni

Nicola S. Yousif

defendants

Midland Credit Management Inc.

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws