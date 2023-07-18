Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Quality Drive-Away Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Mara Law Firm on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as truck drivers who contend that they were not reimbursed for business expenses, were not given proper wage statements and were not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case is 5:23-cv-01394, Pierce v. Quality Drive-Away, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

Plaintiffs

Deandre Pierce

defendants

Quality Drive-Away, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract