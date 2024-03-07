Jay B. Kasner, Susan L. Saltzstein and Shaud G. Tavakoli from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in to represent New York Community Bancorp in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 26 in New York Eastern District Court by Grabar Law Office on behalf of Aaron Pierce, accuses the defendants of making false and misleading statements regarding the company's Flagstar and Signature Bank acquisitions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina R. Morrison, is 1:24-cv-01408, Pierce v. Cangemi et al.
Banking & Financial Services
March 07, 2024, 9:29 AM