Who Got The Work

Jay B. Kasner, Susan L. Saltzstein and Shaud G. Tavakoli from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in to represent New York Community Bancorp in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 26 in New York Eastern District Court by Grabar Law Office on behalf of Aaron Pierce, accuses the defendants of making false and misleading statements regarding the company's Flagstar and Signature Bank acquisitions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina R. Morrison, is 1:24-cv-01408, Pierce v. Cangemi et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 07, 2024, 9:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Aaron Pierce

Plaintiffs

Grabar Law Office

defendants

New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Alessandro P. Dinello

David L. Treadwell

Hanif Dahya

James J. Carpenter

Jennifer R. Whip

John J. Pinto

Lawrence J. Savarese

Lawrence Rosano Jr.

Leslie D. Dunn

Marshall Lux

Peter Schoels

Robert Wann

Ronald A. Rosenfeld

Thomas R. Cangemi

defendant counsels

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims