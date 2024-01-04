Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Baker & Hostetler and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough have stepped in to defend Philip E. Berger, President Pro Tem of the North Carolina Senate, and Timothy K. Moore, Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, in a pending voting rights lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 20 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer and Poyner Spruill on behalf of two Black voters, contends that state senate bill 758, which establishes new state senate districts for North Carolina, violates the Voting Rights Act. The plaintiffs argue that the 2023 map dilutes the weight of Black voters compared to the vote of white citizens. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III, is 4:23-cv-00193, Pierce et al v. The North Carolina State Board of Elections et al.

North Carolina

January 04, 2024, 9:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Moses Matthews

Rodney D. Pierce

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

Poyner Spruill

defendants

Alan Hirsch

Jeff Carmon III

Kevin N. Lewis

Philip E. Berger

Siobhan O'Duffy Millen

Stacy Four Eggers IV

The North Carolina State Board of Elections

Timothy K. Moore

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

Nc Department Of Justice - Public Safety Section

Nc Department Of Justice

nature of claim: 441/over alleged voting rights violations