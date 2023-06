New Suit - Contract

Nutter, McClennen & Fish filed a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Pierce Aluminum Co. The complaint, pertaining to an alleged defective fiber laser machine, takes aim at Masteel America Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11431, Pierce Aluminum Company, Inc v. Masteel America Corp.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 27, 2023, 2:10 PM

Pierce Aluminum Company, Inc

Nutter McClennen & Fish

Masteel America Corp.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract