Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Womble Bond Dickinson on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, for storm damage claims, was filed by Glen Hunter Garrett on behalf of Piedmont Roofing Services. The case is 3:22-cv-04299, Piedmont Roofing Services, LLC v. Travelers Casualty Company, The.

Insurance

November 29, 2022, 5:33 PM