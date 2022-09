Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Womble Bond Dickinson on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, seeking payment for repairing hail damage, was filed by attorney John David Matheny II on behalf of Piedmont Roofing Services. The case is 1:22-cv-00733, Piedmont Roofing Services, LLC v. Nationwide General Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 02, 2022, 2:30 PM