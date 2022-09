New Suit - Contract

Womble Bond Dickinson and attorney Jerome S. Gabig filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on behalf of propeller maintenance provider Piedmont Propulsion Systems. The suit, over bid protest claims, was filed against the U.S. government. The case is 1:22-cv-01349, Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC v. USA.

Government

September 23, 2022, 8:33 AM