Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partners Amanda M. Fugazy, Ilan Weiser and associate Nicola Ciliotta have entered appearances for ECUA Taxi & Limousine Inc. and its owner Marco Pesantez in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed May 17 in New York Southern District Court by Justicia Laboral LLC on behalf of a limousine driver who claims that he was not provided proper wage statements and was not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern, is 7:23-cv-04120, Picon Tapia v. Ecua Taxi & Limousine, Inc. et al.
Transportation & Logistics
July 03, 2023, 6:45 AM