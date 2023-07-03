Who Got The Work

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partners Amanda M. Fugazy, Ilan Weiser and associate Nicola Ciliotta have entered appearances for ECUA Taxi & Limousine Inc. and its owner Marco Pesantez in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed May 17 in New York Southern District Court by Justicia Laboral LLC on behalf of a limousine driver who claims that he was not provided proper wage statements and was not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern, is 7:23-cv-04120, Picon Tapia v. Ecua Taxi & Limousine, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 03, 2023, 6:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Ramon Alvarito Picon Tapia

Plaintiffs

Daniel Schlade

defendants

Ecua Taxi & Limousine, Inc.

Marco Pesantez

defendant counsels

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations