New Suit - Employment

UPS was sued Monday in South Carolina District Court over alleged employment law breaches under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. The lawsuit was filed by Cromer Babb Porter & Hicks on behalf of Kevin Pickrel, a member of the National Guard who was required to aid the government response to COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-02873, Pickrel v. United Parcel Service Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 29, 2022, 3:07 PM