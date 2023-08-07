Icahn Enterprises was named in a shareholder derivative petition Saturday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by attorney Jose D. Sosa and the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Patrick Pickney, targets certain executives for allegedly inflating the company's value by 22% and operating under a structure which Hindenberg Research described as 'ponzi-like' in a May 2023 report. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22932, Pickney v. Icahn Enterprises, G.P. Inc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
August 07, 2023, 1:25 PM