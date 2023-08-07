New Suit - Securities

Icahn Enterprises was named in a shareholder derivative petition Saturday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by attorney Jose D. Sosa and the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Patrick Pickney, targets certain executives for allegedly inflating the company's value by 22% and operating under a structure which Hindenberg Research described as 'ponzi-like' in a May 2023 report. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22932, Pickney v. Icahn Enterprises, G.P. Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 07, 2023, 1:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Patrick Pickney

Plaintiffs

Convergent Litigation Associates, LLC

defendants

Icahn Enterprises, L.P.

Alvin Krongard

Brett Icahn

Carl C. Icahn

David Willetts

Denise Barton

Icahn Enterprises, G.P. Inc.

Keith Cozza

Michael Nevin

Stephen Mongillo

Sunghwan Cho

Ted Papapostolou

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws