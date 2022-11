New Suit - Employment

Arcosa, a supplier of infrastructure and construction products, and other defendants were sued Friday in Louisiana Middle District Court over alleged national origin-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Robert B. Landry III PLC on behalf of George Pickett. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00919, Pickett v. Southern Aggregates LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

November 26, 2022, 8:14 AM