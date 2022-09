Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clark Hill on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against 7-Eleven to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Cassone Law Offices on behalf of Pickerington Retail Ventures Ltd., d/b/a Shoppes at Hunters Run, and pertains to 7-Eleven's termination of a commercial lease agreement. The case is 2:22-cv-03496, Pickerington Retail Ventures Ltd, d/b/a Shoppes at Hunters Run v. 7-Eleven Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 26, 2022, 6:08 PM