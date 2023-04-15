Who Got The Work

Craig W. Wiley and Gray Jeong of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to represent Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed March 1 in Indiana Southern District Court by Betz & Blevins on behalf of mortgage loan coordinator who claims that she was subjected to harassment and retaliation following a cancer diagnosis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, is 1:23-cv-00367, Pickering v. Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

April 15, 2023, 12:47 PM

