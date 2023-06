Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Reliant Pro Rehab to Iowa Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by the Sherinian & Hasso Law Firm on behalf of a former physical therapist assistant. The case is 5:23-cv-04037, Pickering v. Reliant Pro Rehab, LLC.

Health Care

June 29, 2023, 1:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Jody Pickering

Plaintiffs

Sherinian And Hasso Law Firm

defendants

Reliant Pro Rehab, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA