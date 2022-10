New Suit

24 Hour Fitness, the national health club chain, was hit with a complaint Monday in Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Marlin Giovanni Pickens. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05783, Pickens v. 24 Hour Fitness et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 17, 2022, 4:45 PM