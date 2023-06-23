Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maynard Nexsen on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Twin City Fire Insurance, Hartford Accident & Indemnity and other defendants to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Wilson F. Green LLC on behalf of Pickens Academy and Brach White, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying digital privacy class action accusing the plaintiffs of disclosing students' private information to third-party tech vendors without permission. The case is 7:23-cv-00817, Pickens County Private School et al. v. Twin City Fire Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

June 23, 2023, 8:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Brach White

Pickens County Private School

Plaintiffs

Wilson F. Green, LLC

defendants

Hartford Accident & Indemnity Company

Twin City Fire Insurance Company

Hannah Jackson

Trisura Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Maynard, Cooper & Gale

Sherman & Lacey LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute