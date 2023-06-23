Lawyers at Maynard Nexsen on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Twin City Fire Insurance, Hartford Accident & Indemnity and other defendants to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Wilson F. Green LLC on behalf of Pickens Academy and Brach White, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying digital privacy class action accusing the plaintiffs of disclosing students' private information to third-party tech vendors without permission. The case is 7:23-cv-00817, Pickens County Private School et al. v. Twin City Fire Insurance Co. et al.
Insurance
June 23, 2023, 8:11 PM