Who Got The Work

Melissa C. Rodriguez and Hanna E. Martin of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have stepped in to defend Equinox, the upscale fitness company, and Gary Browne in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case, filed Oct. 24 in New York Southern District Court by Wigdor on behalf of Jaime Piccolo, accuses Equinox of fostering a 'bro culture' by turning a blind eye towards sexual harassment and rewarding male employees with compensation and other benefits not offered to female employees. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:22-cv-09085, Piccolo v. Equinox Holdings, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 08, 2022, 7:17 AM