New Suit - Employment

Equinox was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Wigdor on behalf of Jaime Piccolo, accuses Equinox of fostering a 'bro culture' by turning a blind eye towards sexual harassment and rewarding male employees with compensation and other benefits not offered to female employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09085, Piccolo v. Equinox Holdings Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 24, 2022, 4:48 PM