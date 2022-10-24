Equinox was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Wigdor on behalf of Jaime Piccolo, accuses Equinox of fostering a 'bro culture' by turning a blind eye towards sexual harassment and rewarding male employees with compensation and other benefits not offered to female employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09085, Piccolo v. Equinox Holdings Inc. et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
October 24, 2022, 4:48 PM