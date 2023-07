Who Got The Work

J. Jackson Waste and Mario C. Vasta of Fennemore Craig have entered appearances for Driscoll's Inc., a fresh strawberries and other berries retailer, in a pending lawsuit over a disputed agricultural transaction. The complaint was filed June 1 in California Northern District Court by Anastassious & Associates on behalf of Ricardo Picazo, doing business as Salinas Farms. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen, is 5:23-cv-02735, Picazo dba Salinas Farms v. Aptos Berry Farms, Inc. et al.

Agriculture

July 17, 2023, 6:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Ricardo Picazo

Ricardo Picazo dba Salinas Farms

Plaintiffs

Anastassious & Associates

defendants

Aptos Berry Farms, Inc.

Does 1 - 20, inclusive

Driscoll's Inc.

defendant counsels

Noland Hamerly Etienne Hoss

Fennemore Craig

nature of claim: 891/over a disputed agricultural transaction