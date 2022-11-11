New Suit - Contract

Hewlett Packard Enterprise was hit with a lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court arising from an agreement to provide public sector cloud computing infrastructure to the government of Andhra Pradesh, a state in southeastern India. The lawsuit was brought by attorney Sesha Kalapatapu on behalf of Hyderabad-based Pi Data Centers, which accuses HPE of submitting inflated cost estimates in violation of the company's anti-corruption policies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03947, Pi Data Centers Pvt. Ltd. v. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Technology

November 11, 2022, 7:31 PM