Who Got The Work

Tammy L. Roy, Herbert S. Washer and Vishwani Singh of Cahill Gordon & Reindel have entered appearances for UBS Securities in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed July 25 in New York Southern District Court by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, accuses the defendant of conducting an unlawful 'spoofing' scheme by placing orders to sell Phunware shares with no intent of actually selling them. According to the complaint, UBS placed these false 'baiting orders' in order to create the illusion of a downward market trend and induce shareholders to sell their Phunware shares so UBS could purchase them at artificially low prices. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, is 1:23-cv-06426, Phunware, Inc. v. UBS Securities LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

October 09, 2023, 8:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Phunware, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll

defendants

UBS Securities LLC

defendant counsels

Cahill Gordon & Reindel

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws