New Suit - Securities

Mobile advertising and blockchain company Phunware filed a securities fraud lawsuit against UBS Securities on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, accuses the defendant of conducting an unlawful 'spoofing' scheme by placing orders to sell Phunware shares with no intent of actually selling them. According to the complaint, UBS placed these false 'baiting orders' in order to create the illusion of a downward market trend and induce shareholders to sell their Phunware shares so UBS could purchase them at artificially low prices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06426, Phunware Inc. v. UBS Securities LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

July 25, 2023, 6:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Phunware, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll

defendants

UBS Securities LLC

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws