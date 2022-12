New Suit - Contract

Costco was slapped with a petition to vacate an arbitration award on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, over disputed contract terms, was filed by the Law Offices of Kirk M. Hallam on behalf of PhotoFixitPro. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-08955, PhotoFixitPro Inc. v. Costco Wholesale Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 10, 2022, 10:15 AM