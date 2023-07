Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Spilman Thomas & Battle on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Martin Alloys Corp., Martek Metals and other defendants to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by Meyer Unkovic & Scott on behalf of Phoenixx LP, arises from a dispute over the terms of a joint venture for the purchase and sale of metal materials. The case is 2:23-cv-01230, Phoenixx LP v. Martin Alloys Corp. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 06, 2023, 4:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Phoenixx, L.P.

Plaintiffs

Meyer Unkovic Scott

defendants

Martek Metals, LLC

Martin Alloys Corporation

Martin Blendulf

Tom Blendulf

defendant counsels

Spilman Thomas & Battle

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract