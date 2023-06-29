New Suit - Contract

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Kentucky Eastern District Court on behalf of Phoenix Versailles Industrial Investors LLC. The complaint seeks to recover funds from Bourbon Pallet Dreams LLC and GM Pallet LLC over the defendants’ alleged default on an industrial facility lease agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00196, Phoenix Versailles Industrial Investors LLC v. Bourbon Pallet Dreams, L.L.C. et al.

June 29, 2023, 4:02 PM

Phoenix Versailles Industrial Investors LLC

Dinsmore & Shohl

Bourbon Pallet Dreams, L.L.C.

GM Pallet, LLC

nature of claim: 230/over a leasing or eviction dispute