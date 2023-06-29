Dinsmore & Shohl filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Kentucky Eastern District Court on behalf of Phoenix Versailles Industrial Investors LLC. The complaint seeks to recover funds from Bourbon Pallet Dreams LLC and GM Pallet LLC over the defendants’ alleged default on an industrial facility lease agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00196, Phoenix Versailles Industrial Investors LLC v. Bourbon Pallet Dreams, L.L.C. et al.
Real Estate
June 29, 2023, 4:02 PM