Barnes & Thornburg filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Phoenix Senior Living LLC, a manager of senior living facilities. The suit, which names Anniston Assisted Living LLC and other defendants, seeks to recover more than $800,000 from the defendants’ alleged breach of a management services agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02669, Phoenix Senior Living LLC v. Anniston Assisted Living, LLC et al.
Health Care
June 16, 2023, 11:44 AM