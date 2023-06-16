New Suit - Contract

Barnes & Thornburg filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Phoenix Senior Living LLC, a manager of senior living facilities. The suit, which names Anniston Assisted Living LLC and other defendants, seeks to recover more than $800,000 from the defendants’ alleged breach of a management services agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02669, Phoenix Senior Living LLC v. Anniston Assisted Living, LLC et al.

Health Care

June 16, 2023, 11:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Phoenix Senior Living LLC

Plaintiffs

Barnes & Thornburg

defendants

4425 Greenbrier Dear, LLC

A. Harvey Abernethy, Jr.

Alfred H. Chip Abernethy, III

Anniston Assisted Living, LLC

Wayfinder Holdings, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract