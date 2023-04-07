Seyfarth Shaw filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Phish Inc., owner of intellectual property associated with the rock band Phish. The complaint targets unidentified ‘bootleggers’ who have allegedly ‘plagued’ the band’s 2023 concert tour by selling counterfeit band merchandise outside of concert venues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00547, Phish Inc. v. Does et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
April 07, 2023, 5:59 PM