New Suit - Trademark

Seyfarth Shaw filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Phish Inc., owner of intellectual property associated with the rock band Phish. The complaint targets unidentified ‘bootleggers’ who have allegedly ‘plagued’ the band’s 2023 concert tour by selling counterfeit band merchandise outside of concert venues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00547, Phish Inc. v. Does et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 07, 2023, 5:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Phish Inc.

Plaintiffs

Seyfarth Shaw

defendants

ABC Companies

Jane Does

John Does

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims