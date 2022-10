Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wells, Marble & Hurst on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Company and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The complaint, for uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Derek L. Hall PC on behalf of Kadedra Phinisee. The case is 3:22-cv-00632, Phinisee v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 8:53 AM