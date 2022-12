New Suit - Employment

Frito-Lay North America Inc., a PepsiCo subsidiary, was sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court for alleged violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The lawsuit was brought by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of Raphael Philpot. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05040, Philpot v. Frito Lay North America, Inc. et al.