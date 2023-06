Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Drew Eckl & Farnham on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against SFC Global Supply Chain Inc. and Schwan's Bakery Inc. to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Monge & Associates on behalf of Jeremy E. Phillips. The case is 1:23-cv-02562, Phillips v. Schwan's Bakery, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 08, 2023, 6:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Jeremy E. Phillips

Plaintiffs

Monge & Associates

defendants

ABC Corporation(s) 1-5

John Doe(s) 1-5

Schwan's Bakery, Inc.

Sfc Global Supply Chain, Inc.

defendant counsels

Drew Eckl & Farnham

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims