Nathalie A. Freeman and Edward J. McAndrew of Baker & Hostetler have stepped in as defense counsel to Precision Tune Auto Care in a pending data breach class action. The action, filed March 28 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Breit Biniazan, accuses the defendant of failing to properly secure and safeguard sensitive information of its employees. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, is 1:24-cv-00502, Phillips v. Precision Tune Auto Care, Inc.

May 13, 2024, 11:25 PM

