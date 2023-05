Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against health services company Optum Services Inc. to Arizona District Court. The court action was brought by Carden Livesay Ltd. on behalf of a former regional account manager, who claims that he was terminated after requesting a religious accommodation from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 2:23-cv-00758, Phillips v. Optum Services Incorporated.

Health Care

May 04, 2023, 7:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Brandon Phillips

Plaintiffs

Carden Livesay Limited

defendants

Optum Services Incorporated

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation